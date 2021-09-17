Armenian PM meets with Iranian President in Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, SEPTEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is having a meeting with President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi in Tajikistan, Armenpress correspondent reports from Dushanbe.

PM Pashinyan arrived in Tajikistan on a working visit on September 16. He participated in the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council. Pashinyan already met with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

Today the Armenian PM will attend the joint session of the CSTO and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

