LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-09-21

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 16 September:

The price of aluminum up by 0.17% to $2893.00, copper price down by 0.89% to $9420.00, lead price up by 0.94% to $2248.00, nickel price down by 1.79% to $19485.00, tin price up by 1.27% to $34000.00, zinc price up by 0.26% to $3075.00, molybdenum price stood at $46250.00, cobalt price stood at $51500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.