OSCE PA President highlights establishment of durable peace in Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Swedish parliamentarian Margareta Cederfelt says much more needs to be done to guarantee a durable peace in Nagorno Karabakh.

In her address to the OSCE Permanent Council, Margareta Cederfelt said that “despite the ceasefire in the Nagorno Karabakh region, much more needs to be done to guarantee a durable peace to ease the suffering of civilians on the ground”.

“Building on our good cooperation with the parliaments of Armenia and Azerbaijan, the OSCE PA remains ready to foster interparliamentary dialogue to support this peace process”, she said.

