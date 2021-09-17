Construction of Kajaran-Sisian road costly in any case – deputy PM Grigoryan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan can’t say not for sure how much money will be needed for the construction of the southern, the Kajaran-Sisian section of the North-South major highway project, as he notes that the designing works are not completed yet. He, in any case, emphasizes that the construction of that part is very costly.

Commenting on yesterday’s statement of Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan according to which the government is going to allocate nearly 1 billion dollars for the construction of Kajaran-Sisian road, the deputy PM told reporters: “It would be possible to mention an indicative budget about this project only after the completion of designing works. The process is the following: first of all, designing works are ordered and carried out, and only after that it is clear what are the technical solutions and how much they will cost. Frankly speaking, it’s quite costly, taking into account the terrain, the location, because there is a need for both bridges and tunnels and a long road. But you know, if I now say an indicative budget, it would be very approximate, because it’s too early to talk about this, the designation works at least need to pass half of the stage”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan