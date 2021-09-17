Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 17-09-21

YEREVAN, 17 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 17 September, USD exchange rate down by 1.44 drams to 484.93 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.07 drams to 571.39 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.04 drams to 6.68 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.64 drams to 668.43 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 847.15 drams to 27252.04 drams. Silver price down by 6.79 drams to 365.92 drams. Platinum price down by 105.92 drams to 14608.64 drams.