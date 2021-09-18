LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-09-21

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 17 September:

The price of aluminum up by 1.18% to $2927.00, copper price up by 0.39% to $9457.00, lead price down by 1.87% to $2206.00, nickel price up by 2.64% to $20000.00, tin price up by 0.72% to $34245.00, zinc price up by 1.53% to $3122.00, molybdenum price stood at $46250.00, cobalt price stood at $51500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.