France recalls envoys in U.S, Australia for consultations

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. France said on Friday it had decided to recall its ambassadors in the United States and Australia for consultations after Australia struck a deal with the United States and Britain which ended a $40 billion French-designed submarine deal, Reuters reports.

Foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a statement that the rare decision taken by President Emmanuel Macron was made due to the seriousness of the event.

 








