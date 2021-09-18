Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 September

Former US Ambassador to Armenia John Ordway visits Yerevan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Former Ambassador of the United States to Armenia John M. Ordway (2001-2004) is in Yerevan these days, the US Embassy said in a statement.

“We are excited to have Ambassador Ordway in Armenia, as the country celebrates 30 years of its independence and we are marking 30 years of U.S.-Armenian diplomatic relations. Ambassador Ordway is looking forward to seeing first-hand some of the achievements of our nearly three decades of partnership and to catching up with old friends and colleagues”, the statement says.

 

