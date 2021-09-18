Armenian PM congratulates President of Chile on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to President of the Republic of Chile Sebastián Piñera on the occasion of the Independence Day, the PM’s Office said.

The message runs as follows,

“Your Excellency,

I warmly congratulate you and the friendly people of Chile on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Chile.

Armenia greatly supports the development of multifaceted relations with Chile. Our countries are cooperating effectively both on bilateral and multilateral formats.

I am confident that due to our joint work we will achieve further development of cooperation between Armenia and Chile for the benefit of our friendly countries and peoples.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration”.