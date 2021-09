Air temperature to gradually rise in Armenia by 2-4 degrees

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Rain with thunderstorm is forecast across Armenia in the daytime of September 18, on September 20 and 22 in separate regions and on 23 in most of the regions, the Emergency Situations Ministry reports.

No precipitation is expected on September 19 and 21.

Air temperature will gradually rise on September 19-20 by 2-4 degrees.

No precipitation is expected in Yerevan in the daytime of September 18 and on September 19-22.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan