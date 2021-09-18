‘No one will be able to remove the flag of Artsakh’ – Armenian Parliament Speaker on Azerbaijani actions

GYUMRI, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan commented on the September 17 incident when Azerbaijanis stopped the Armenian bus carrying children of Artsakh on the Goris-Kapan road.

The Speaker said this action aims at making people frustrated and playing with their emotions.

“Nobody would be able to remove the flag and coat-of-arms of Artsakh. These actions are in vain, they are aimed more at playing with the emotions of the people, but it will not work out”, the Speaker told reporters during his visit in Gyumri on September 18.

On September 17 Azerbaijanis stopped an Armenian bus carrying the children of Artsakh. They tore the picture of the Artsakh flag posted on the bus.

Reporting by Armenuhi Musheghyan

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan