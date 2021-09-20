Nikol Pashinyan sends congratulatory message to Vladimir Putin

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on the victory of the "United Russia" Party in the State Duma elections. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, the message runs as follows,

"Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

Please accept my sincere congratulations on the convincing victory of the ‘’United Russia’’ Party in the elections of the State Duma of the Russian Federation. The results of the elections show the support of Russian citizens for the political course consistently pursued by the country's political leadership.

I wish you, Vladimir Vladimirovich, successful implementation of all the ideas and future programs aimed at the prosperity and welfare of the Russian people.

I am confident that the close cooperation between the newly elected National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia and the State Duma of the new convocation will make a significant contribution to the promotion of the Armenian-Russian allied relations."