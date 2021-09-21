Independence was and still is our choice – Speaker Alen Simonyan’s statement

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan issued a statement on Independence Day.

“Dear countrymen, 30 years ago our people made their choice with unanimous decisiveness, realizing our centuries-old dream of having independence. During these years, step by step we are shaping the new citizen of the independent state. By struggling and falling into despair from time to time we are rediscovering ourselves in a big cycle of rights and responsibility. In this very situation we strengthen our vision on the reality of independence.

On this memorable day, we once again bow before the memory of everyone who sacrificed their lives for the defense and security of our country. Independence was and still is our choice, upon which we are building statehood for 30 years. Let’s develop and build our country, this is the kind of patriotism that is needed today,” the Speaker said.

