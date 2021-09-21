Sultan of Oman sends Independence Day greetings to President Armen Sarkissian

MUSCAT, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. His Majesty the Sultan of Oman Haitham Bin Tarik sent a congratulatory message to President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on the Armenian Independence Day.

In the cable, the Sultan of Oman expressed his sincere sentiments and best wishes to President Sarkissian, the Times of Oman reported.

"His Majesty also wished the friendly people of Armenia further progress and prosperity."