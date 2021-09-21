President of Russia Vladimir Putin congratulates Armenian leadership on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. President of Russia Vladimir Putin sent congratulatory telegrams to President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the Armenian Independence Day, the Kremlin reported.

President Putin noted that Russia and Armenia are closely cooperating in various sectors and are engaged in constructive partnership in the EEU, CSTO and CIS.

“The relations with Armenia are based on good traditions of friendship, cultural and spiritual closeness. The further development of these relations in an allied spirit is undoubtedly in line with the fundamental interests of our brotherly nations,” Putin said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan