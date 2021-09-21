Armenian FM to meet with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs on sidelines of UN General Assembly
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan will visit New York City to participate in the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
FM Mirzoyan will also have a meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, his spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said.
Bilateral meetings are planned as part of the UNGA.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
09:00, 06.16.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 10
09:00, 06.14.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 8
- 09.22-20:36 Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Poland highlight resumption of NK peace talks
- 09.22-20:22 Armenian FM presents to Lithuanian FM situation resulted by penetration of Azerbaijani troops into Armenian territory
- 09.22-19:02 Russia considers Minsk Group an important tool for NK conflict settlement
- 09.22-18:05 President of Tajikistan congratulates Prime Minister of Armenia on Independence Day
- 09.22-17:22 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-09-21
- 09.22-17:20 Asian Stocks up - 22-09-21
- 09.22-16:19 Egypt’s Cairo Tower lit in celebration of Armenia’s independence
- 09.22-15:46 Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem to support rehabilitation of Artsakh war veterans
- 09.22-15:37 Ukraine’s President congratulates Armenian people on Independence Day, wishes peace and prosperity
- 09.22-15:33 ‘Armenian people continue to make great strides in bolstering democracy and rule of law’ – Congresswoman
- 09.22-15:30 Azerbaijani farmer killed in landmine explosion
- 09.22-15:11 Parliamentary committee on defense and security sets up working group for Syunik border situation
- 09.22-15:06 Putin appoints Mikayel Aghasandyan Russia’s permanent representative to CSTO
- 09.22-14:02 Ex-wife asks for privacy to protect son from disinformation as Armenian pop star Hayko battles COVID-19
- 09.22-13:58 CSTO Thunder 2021 drug enforcement special forces drills to take place in Armenia
- 09.22-13:14 Artur Davtyan participates in session of CIS Coordination Council of Prosecutors General
- 09.22-13:12 Artsakh Ombudsman receives representatives of French organization L’Œuvre d’Orient
- 09.22-12:30 Queen Elizabeth II congratulates Armenian President on Independence Day
- 09.22-12:08 Armenian Catholic bishops gather in Rome to elect new patriarch
- 09.22-12:01 Senator Menendez congratulates Armenia on Independence Day
- 09.22-11:19 Armenia reports 273 daily coronavirus cases
- 09.22-11:06 ‘We’ve never initiated an attack on any country, we want peace’ – Armenian Ambassador to US tells Al Arabiya
- 09.22-10:58 Secretary Blinken, Turkey’s Cavusoglu discuss Nagorno Karabakh
- 09.22-10:32 Independence Day event was humble, tasteful and appropriate – Vice Speaker Ruben Rubinyan
- 09.22-10:15 France’s Macron congratulates 30th anniversary of Armenia’s Independence in Armenian
14:50, 09.16.2021
Viewed 2638 times Armenian government to direct $1 billion for construction of Kajaran-Sisian section of North- South Road Corridor
17:18, 09.18.2021
Viewed 2041 times ‘No one will be able to remove the flag of Artsakh’ – Armenian Parliament Speaker on Azerbaijani actions
19:57, 09.16.2021
Viewed 1982 times Russia informs Baku about its position on Azerbaijani-Turkish military exercises
10:43, 09.17.2021
Viewed 1872 times Armenia takes Azerbaijan to World Court, asks provisional measures with extreme urgency
13:11, 09.18.2021
Viewed 1868 times “TUMO Armenia” campaign launched in Gyumri