Armenian FM to meet with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs on sidelines of UN General Assembly

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan will visit New York City to participate in the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

FM Mirzoyan will also have a meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, his spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said.

Bilateral meetings are planned as part of the UNGA.

