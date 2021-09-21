President Sarkissian bestows titles and awards on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Independence Day, President Armen Sarkissian is bestowing high state awards and titles to members of the uniformed services, artists and others.

Photos by Hayk Manukyan

Posthumous awards are bestowed upon fallen troops.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan and other government officials are participating in the event.

