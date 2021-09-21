Iran’s Raisi congratulates Sarkissian and Pashinyan on Independence Day

TEHRAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi sent congratulatory telegrams to Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Independence Day, IRNA reported.

President Raisi was pleased to note that the Iran-Armenia ties have been mutually beneficial and improved both qualitatively and quantitatively.

“However, he added, a myriad of capacities in both countries and the new conditions in the region and international arena has made deepening of the ties and implementing past agreements and discovering new areas of cooperation imperative.

He also expressed hope that the good relationship between Armenia and the Islamic Republic of Iran would expand at bilateral and international levels in line with the interests of both nations through joint efforts”, IRNA reported.