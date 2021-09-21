Singer Hayko hospitalized

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Singer, songwriter Hayko is hospitalized at the Mikayelyan Institute of Surgery. According to unconfirmed reports he has COVID-19 and is currently in serious condition.

Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan visited Hayko at the hospital on September 21 in what his spokesperson described as a personal visit.

Representatives of the singer weren’t immediately available for comment.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan