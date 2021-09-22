Armenian flag raised in front of Ottawa City Hall

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian flag was raised in front of the Ottawa City Hall on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the independence of Armenia, the Armenian Embassy in Canada reported.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson and Ambassador of Armenia to Canada Anahit Harutyunyan delivered speeches at the event.

Several Ambassadors, representatives of the Global Affairs Canada, leaders of the Armenian Apostolic Church and members of the Armenian community attended the event.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan