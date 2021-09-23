Armenia reports 939 daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. 939 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 255,648, the ministry of healthcare reports.

4138 COVID-19 tests were conducted on September 22.

592 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 237,855.

The death toll has risen to 5200 (19 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

The number of active cases is 11,396.

The number of people who have been infected with COVID-19 but died from other disease has reached 1197.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan