Artillery division gunners hold LFX exercises

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Servicemembers of an artillery division of the Armenian Armed Forces held live-fire exercises September 22-23 to “perfect tactical-professional knowledge and firing skills”, the Ministry of Defense said.

Simulated enemy positions were hit with precision artillery strikes.

