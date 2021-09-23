Artillery division gunners hold LFX exercises
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Servicemembers of an artillery division of the Armenian Armed Forces held live-fire exercises September 22-23 to “perfect tactical-professional knowledge and firing skills”, the Ministry of Defense said.
Simulated enemy positions were hit with precision artillery strikes.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
