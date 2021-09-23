Armenian FM urges to add pressure on Baku to ensure NK people's rights at UN Ministerial meeting

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Within the framework of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, the Ministerial meeting of the "Alliance for Multilateralism" platform took place, where the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan made a speech.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, highly appreciating the opportunity of holding a Ministerial meeting on the Alliance for Multilateralism platform and the opportunity to participate, Mirzoyan noted that Armenia reaffirms its strong commitment to multilateralism, which gains further importance today in the face of growing disasters around the world.

Speaking about Covid-19 pandemic, Mirzoyan noted that it has had a severe impact on every state, hindering economic progress and disrupting the security environment both in the region and in the world.

“In the light of the global pandemic, the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Nagorno-Karabakh and its people led to a humanitarian catastrophe. Even today, Azerbaijan continues to block the entry of humanitarian missions to Artsakh, depriving civilians of access to humanitarian aid“, Mirzoyan said, adding that since one of the main goals of the Alliance is protect, preserve and develop the international law, including the international humanitarian law, ‘’We call on all the members not only to strengthen pressure against Azerbaijan for ensuring the rights of the people of Nagorno Karabakh and returning the Armenian POWs, but to also support the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group for finding a lasting political solution to Nagorno Karabakh conflict.