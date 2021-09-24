LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 23-09-21

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 23 September:

The price of aluminum up by 1.55% to $2951.00, copper price up by 0.05% to $9251.00, lead price up by 0.26% to $2128.50, nickel price up by 0.97% to $19235.00, tin price up by 0.29% to $35100.00, zinc price up by 0.66% to $3057.00, molybdenum price stood at $46250.00, cobalt price stood at $53380.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.