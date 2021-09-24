Russia, France express readiness to continue work towards stabilizing Nagorno Karabakh situation

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian discussed the Nagorno Karabakh issue, among others, within the framework of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, the Russian foreign ministry said.

“The sides expressed a common mood for continuing to work in direction of stabilizing the situation in Nagorno Karabakh, first of all within the OSCE Minsk Group format,” the Russian foreign ministry said.

The situation in Afghanistan and Libya was also discussed.

