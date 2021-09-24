Armenian parliament adopts bill on community enlargement

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The National Assembly approved at the second reading the bill on the enlargement of the communities, ARMENPRESS reports, the bill submitted by the Government proposes to unite 441 communities of Armenia in 37 community clusters.

As a result of the enlargement of the communities, the municipalities will not be closed, at least 2 employees will work in the municipalities.

63 MPs voted for the bill, 0 - against, 0 - abstained.

The MPs representing "Armenia" and "I have honor" factions did not take part in the voting.