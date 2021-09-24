Pashinyan highlights opening of infrastructures as precondition for peaceful development

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the opening of regional infrastructures in his UN General Assembly speech, emphasizing that as a result of that the regional countries will be interconnected by transport arteries.

‘’ In this sense, I consider the opening of regional communications extremely important, which is stated in the 9th point of the trilateral declaration signed by the President of the Russian Federation, the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021.

The interconnected transport arteries of the region will be an outcome of resolving this issue. Opportunity will be created for establishing economic ties, which is one of the important prerequisites for peaceful development.



While examining the topic of reopening transport links, we discovered that there are options that aim at sustaining regional isolation and hostility, but there are also options that emphasize regional interconnectedness and can be a step-by-step solution of the problem of hostility. We are an advocate for the latter option’’, Nikol Pashinyan said, adding that if the railway connecting Armenia to Turkey is opened too, then the topic of opening regional communications will cover broader scope.