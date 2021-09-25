Dilijan to host 3rd Armenian Summit of Minds in October

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian resort town of Dilijan will host the 3rd Armenian Summit of Minds in October 23-24, bringing together leading international politicians, scientists, analysts and entrepreneurs.

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has already formally invited participants to the event, the presidency said.

The MB Summit of Minds, held traditionally in France’s Chamonix, was held for the first time in its history outside Chamonix in June 2019 when it was hosted by Armenia. From then on, the forum held in Dilijan was named the Armenian Summit of Minds and was held alredy twice. The agreement to hold the event in Armenia was reached in 2018 when President Sarkissian was the main speaker at the Summit of Minds 2018 in Chamonix.

In 2019, Chamonix expressed desire to enhance relations with Dilijan. Chamonix is a classic example of how a small town can have huge success. Smaller than Dilijan, having a population less than 10,000, Chamonix is receiving an astounding 5,000,000 tourists every year – ranging from skiing enthusiasts to cultural and conference visitors.

Both Chamonix and Dilijan have wonderful nature, fresh air and ecologically clean environment.

In the event of developing a clear vision, strategy and program of development Dilijan too has all possibilities to become a tourism center, a cultural, intellectual and tourism city. The friendship between Chamonix and Dilijan will bring not only ideas and visions to Armenia, but also experience, business ties and international partnership.

The third Armenian Summit of Minds is an exclusive opportunity to present Armenia’s potential, develop new directions of cooperation and establish business relations, the presidency said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan