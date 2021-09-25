Armenian Defense Minister holds meeting with new commander of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Defense Arshak Karapetyan held a meeting on September 25 with Lt. General Rustam Muradov, Lt. General Gennady Anashkyn and Major-General Mikhail Kosobokov of the Russian military.

Lt. General Muradov, the Deputy Commander of the Russian Armed Forces Southern Military Distrcit who served as the first commander of the peacekeeping forces in Nagorno Karabakh, introduced the newly appointed commander of the peacekeeping forces in Nagorno Karabakh, National Hero of Russia Lt. General Gennady Anashkyn, who is replacing Kosobokov.

The Armenian Minister of Defense congratulated the new commander and wished success.

Karapetyan thanked Major-General Kosobokov for his service and wished success in future activities.

The sides praised the Russian government’s efforts aimed at stabilizing the military-political situation in the region and were pleased to note the effectiveness of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Artsakh.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan