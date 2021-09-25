Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 September

Armenian church to serve requiem on September 27

Armenian church to serve requiem on September 27

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin and diocesan cathedrals will serve a requiem ceremony at 10:00, September 27 honoring the Armenians who died in the 2020 Artsakh war.

Catholicos Karekin II will serve the requiem mass at the St. Gayane Monastery.

 

