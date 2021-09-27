Armenian PM, Artsakh President discuss ongoing works for overcoming consequences of 2020 War

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation today with President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan, the PM’s Office reports.

Both leaders discussed the process of actions aimed at overcoming the consequences of the 44-Day Artsakh War. In particular, they discussed ensuring the return of Armenian prisoners of war from Azerbaijan, solving the security issues, as well as ensuring the normal life in Artsakh, improving infrastructure, house-building works.

Pashinyan and Harutyunyan stated that the governments of Armenia and Artsakh will make all efforts for the revival and further development of Artsakh, which will be a worthy continuation of the work of all heroes fallen at the war.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan