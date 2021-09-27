Pashinyan honors 2020 Artsakh War victims in Yerablur

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan visited on September 27 the Yerablur Military Pantheon to pay tribute to the memory of the victims of the 44-Day War, the PM’s Office reports.

September 27 marks the 1st anniversary of the 44-Day War unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh. Despite the statement on the ceasefire signed on November 9, Azerbaijan still refuses to return all Armenian captives.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan