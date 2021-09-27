Wreath laid on behalf of President Sarkissian at Yerablur Military Pantheon

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. A wreath was laid today in the morning on behalf of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian at the Yerablur Military Pantheon in memory of all heroes fallen at the 2020 Artsakh War, the Presidential Office reports.

September 27 marks the anniversary of the 44-Day War unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh. Despite the statement on the ceasefire signed on November 9, Azerbaijan still refuses to return all Armenian captives.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan