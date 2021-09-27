Armenia holds moment of silence in memory of 2020 Artsakh War victims

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The population of Armenia held a moment of silence today in memory of all heroes fallen at the 2020 44-Day Artsakh War.

On this occasion Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was at the House of Soldier and honored the fallen troops together with the defenders of the homeland.

September 27 marks the anniversary of the 44-Day War unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh. Despite the statement on the ceasefire signed on November 9, Azerbaijan still refuses to return all Armenian captives.

