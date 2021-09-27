COVID-19: Armenia reports 462 new cases, 13 deaths in one day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. 462 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 259,007, the ministry of healthcare reports.

5183 COVID-19 tests were conducted on September 26.

565 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 240,305.

The death toll has risen to 5264 (13 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

The number of active cases is 12,235.

The number of people who have been infected with COVID-19 but died from other disease has reached 1203 (1 new such case).

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan