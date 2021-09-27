408,535 COVID-19 vaccinations carried out in Armenia so far

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. So far, a total of 408,535 vaccinations against COVID-19 have been carried out in Armenia, of which the first dose is 264,695 and the second dose – 143,840, the ministry of healthcare reports.

Vaccinations with AstraZeneca, Sputnik V, Sinopharm and CoronaVac (only the 2nd dose) in Armenia are available for people aged 18 and older.

Vaccinations are carried out on voluntary basis.

Foreigners in Armenia can also get vaccinated for free.

