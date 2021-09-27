PM Pashinyan briefed on Garden of Life development

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was briefed on the upcoming works for the development of the Garden of Life, a park which will be founded in the Botanical Garden of Yerevan in memory of the Artsakh wars victims.

PM Pashinyan viewed the blueprints of the development at Republic Square, where the Guard of Honor are guarding special trees which will be re-planted in the Garden of Life when the project is completed.

During the September 21 Independence Day address, the prime minister had announced the Garden of Life, saying:

“We have been discussing for a long time what kind of project we should carry out to eternalize the memory of the victims of all the Artsakh wars, symbolizing their presence, their living next to us. And we decided to establish the Park of Life in the Yerevan Botanical Garden, where trees symbolizing the aliveness and presence of all the victims of all the Artsakh wars will be planted, and the culmination of the park will be the Tree of Life, symbolizing the lives of all our martyrs sacrificed to the homeland.

It will not be a memorial, it will be a park of life, where children will run, make noise, play, young people will have fun, adults will walk and talk, and that park will be about that they fell in order all these people, Armenia and Artsakh can live. And the living Armenia, living Artsakh, peaceful and developing Armenian statehood must become the victory they shaped.

Here, in the heart of this bright square, wrapped in Armenian flags and guarded by the guard of honor, these trees will be moved to the botanical garden, symbolizing the beginning of a new era in the history of the Republic of Armenia, the beginning of an era of peaceful development.”

