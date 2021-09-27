Armenian President congratulates Cypriot counterpart on 75th birthday, hopes bilateral partnership will further deepen

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian congratulated President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades on the occasion of the 75th birthday, the Armenian President’s Office said.

“Armenia attaches great importance to the relations with Cyprus which are based on common civilizational values, centuries-old friendship and mutual interests. I am sure there is a huge potential for strengthening the bilateral ties, which will be supplemented by new ideas and initiatives with joint efforts”, the President said in his letter, adding: “I hope the strategic partnership and mutual understanding between Armenia and Cyprus will expand and deepen in the future for the benefit of our peoples. Our compatriots living in Cyprus also greatly contribute to the Armenian-Cypriot partnership. They have their investment in the social, economic and cultural life of Cyprus and also an invaluable contribution to the strengthening and development of the friendship between our peoples”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan