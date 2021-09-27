Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 27-09-21

YEREVAN, 27 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 27 September, USD exchange rate up by 0.47 drams to 481.29 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.23 drams to 562.92 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 6.63 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.40 drams to 659.17 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 26.40 drams to 27029.69 drams. Silver price up by 0.35 drams to 350.64 drams. Platinum price up by 14.64 drams to 14994.14 drams.