We will continue to assist those displaced from Nagorno Karabakh – UN Office in Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The UN Office in Armenia will continue to provide humanitarian and rehabilitation assistance to the persons displaced from Nagorno Karabakh and affected communities, ARMENPRESS reports reads the statement issued by the Office on the occasion of the 1st anniversary of the start of the 44-day war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh.

It is noted that the team of the UN Office in Armenia, together with the entire Armenian people, commemorates all those who died in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, expresses its sincere condolences to all the families.

‘’Through the UN Interagency Response Plan, together with our partners, we will continue to provide humanitarian and rehabilitation assistance to the persons displaced from Nagorno Karabakh and its surrounding regions, who have found shelter in Armenia, as well as the affected communities’’, reads the statement.