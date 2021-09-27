Deputy PM Suren Papikyan visits “Nubarashen” penitentiary institution

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Suren Papikyan visited “Nubarashen” penitentiary institution on September 27. The Deputy PM was accompanied by Justice Minister of Armenia Karen Andreasyan, Head of the Penitentiary Service of the Justice Ministry Sergey Atomyan and MP representing the ‘’Civil Contract’’ Party Trdat Sargsyan, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Offic eof teh Deputy Prime Minister.

The Deputy Prime Minister toured the administrative area of "Nubarashen" penitentiary, got acquainted with the place and conditions of the convicts' detention.

He visited the canteen, got acquainted with the menu of the day, as well as got acquainted with the visiting rooms for convicts. Suren Papikyan toured the infrastructure of the penitentiary institution, got acquainted with the building conditions, property and territorial capacities.

During the tour, the possibility of building a new penitentiary institution was discussed, the issues of improving the living conditions and improving the quality of food were touched upon.