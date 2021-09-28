Artsakh reports 4 daily coronavirus cases

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. 4 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Artsakh on the past 24 hours, the ministry of healthcare said.

52 COVID-19 tests were conducted on September 27.

At the moment, 25 infected patients receive treatment in hospitals. 2 are in serious condition.

The ministry again urged the citizens to follow all the rules, to get vaccinated to avoid the new outbreaks and overcome the virus.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan