Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 September

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 28-09-21

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 28-09-21

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 28 September:

The price of aluminum up by 0.41% to $2916.00, copper price down by 0.73% to $9260.00, lead price up by 0.88% to $2184.00, nickel price down by 1.38% to $18610.00, tin price up by 1.43% to $35500.00, zinc price down by 0.61% to $3081.00, molybdenum price stood at $46250.00, cobalt price stood at $53380.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]