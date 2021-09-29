Georgian PM hopes to contribute to normalization of relations between Yerevan and Baku

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has announced that he is planning to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan soon and expressed hope that he will play a positive role in the settlement of the relations between the neighboring countries, reports TASS.

“Tomorrow I depart for Baku. I will meet with President [of Azerbaijan] [Ilham] Aliyev, whom I respect very much. We have good relations. The most important is that we trust each other. When there is trust between the countries and their leaders, I think all issues will be solved properly”, the Georgian PM said in an interview to IMEDI TV.

“I have similar relations with [Prime Minister of Armenia] Mr. [Nikol] Pashinyan, who recently visited Tbilisi. I am also planning to visit Armenia. I think I will be able to invest all my energy for the settlement [of relations between Yerevan and Baku] and play a positive role”, he added.

Earlier during the 76th UN General Assembly the Georgian PM proposed the world leaders “a peace neighborhood initiative” for ensuring peace and stability in the Black Sea region. He has also stated that Georgia offers to create a platform in Tbilisi for high-level contacts between the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan