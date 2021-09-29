Armenia submits Should the Wind Drop for 94th Academy Awards for Best International Feature Film

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The National Cinema Center of Armenia selected director Nora Martirosyan’s Should the Wind Drop as a submission for the 94th Academy Awards Best International Feature Film category.

Should the Wind Drop is a 2020 Armenian-Belgian-French drama film starring Grégoire Colin and Hayk Bakhryan. The film was produced by Sister Productions in France, Kwassa Films in Belgium, and Aneva in Armenia.

The film was selected for the 73rd edition of the Cannes Festival.

