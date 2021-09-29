Armenian FM, Bulgarian Ambassador highlight peaceful settlement of NK conflict within Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received today Ambassador of Bulgaria to Armenia Kalin Vasilev Anastasov, the ministry told Armenpress.

The officials in their remarks praised the rich agenda of the Armenian-Bulgarian relations and exchanged views on the expansion of cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Kalin Anastasov highlighted the positive dynamics registered in commercial sector, the ongoing works for opening direct flights between the capitals of the two countries, as well as emphasized the role of the bilateral inter-governmental commission on economic cooperation for the further development of the partnership.

The Armenian FM and the Bulgarian Ambassador discussed also the further development of the Armenia-EU partnership and the cooperation within the Eastern Partnership.

The meeting also touched upon the current humanitarian problems facing Artsakh caused by the Azerbaijani aggression.

Both officials emphasized the necessity of the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict within the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

