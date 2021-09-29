Eurovision offers condolences over death of Armenian singer Hayko

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Eurovision Song Contest offered condolences over the death of Armenian singer and songwriter Hayko (Hayk Hakobyan).

“We’re very sorry to hear of the passing of Armenian artist Hayko. Hayko represented his country at Eurovision 2007 where he finished 8th with his touching ballad ‘Anytime You Need’. You will always be in our hearts”, Eurovision said on Twitter.

Hayko died today from COVID-19 at the age of 48.