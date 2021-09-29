Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 29-09-21

YEREVAN, 29 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 29 September, USD exchange rate up by 0.88 drams to 483.49 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.45 drams to 563.99 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 6.65 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 4.36 drams to 653.97 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price stood at 27235.71 drams. Silver price stood at 349.97 drams. Platinum price stood at 15299.04 drams.