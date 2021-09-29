Deputy PM Papikyan, Ambassador of Iran discuss situation on Goris-Kapan road

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Suren Papikyan received Ambassador of Iran to Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri. The Deputy PM noted that the strengthening and development of Armenian-Iranian relations are of strategic importance for Armenia. Suren Papikyan highly appreciated the personal contribution of the Ambassador to the deepening of the Armenian-Iranian relations.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Deputy PM, Suren Papikyan stated that the agenda of the Armenian-Iranian relations is quite broad, and no efforts should be spared to fully realize it so as to complete the ongoing programs and announce the start of new ones. The Deputy Prime Minister praised Iran's official position on the establishment of stability and peace in the region, noting that in the case of multilateral assistance and consistency, the peace agenda can be implemented.

Iranian Ambassador Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri congratulated Suren Papikyan on assuming the post of Deputy Prime Minister, expressing confidence that the effective cooperation will be further expanded. The Ambassador referred to the growing dynamics of bilateral trade and cooperation of the recent months, noting that Governments of young politicians have been formed in both countries, who will work actively to deepen bilateral cooperation.

The parties discussed the situation on the Goris-Kapan road. The Deputy Prime Minister stated that the construction of alternative roads is one of the priorities of the Armenian Government. He informed that the construction of the Tatev-Kapan road is planned to be completed by the end of November, adding that the Tatev-Aghvani road is being built. The construction of Tatev-Ltsen road has also kicked off, which will give an opportunity to bypass the bendy roads of Tatev and will be much more convenient for the traffic of big trucks. The Deputy Prime Minister noted that bypass roads will be built in the Vorotan-Goris section. Touching upon the issue of the Sisian-Kajaran section of the North-South highway, Suren Papikyan informed that the project has already entered the stage of announcing a tender.

The parties also discussed issues related to the Armenian-Iranian economic cooperation, which included the spheres of road construction, energy, new technologies, and mining. Reference was made to the development of cultural relations, based on the historical similarities and friendship of the two peoples.

The forthcoming high-level reciprocal visits were highlighted, which will contribute to the deepening of cooperation in the economic sphere, the maximum use of existing opportunities, the rapid implementation of pending programs and the launch of new initiatives. In this context, the realization of the potential of the EEU market was observed and the importance of the "Persian Gulf-Black Sea" international transport corridor was emphasized as a reliable, safe transit route for all the countries involved in it.





