LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 29-09-21

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 29 September:

The price of aluminum up by 0.48% to $2930.00, copper price down by 0.48% to $9215.50, lead price down by 1.01% to $2162.00, nickel price down by 0.27% to $18560.00, tin price up by 1.27% to $35950.00, zinc price down by 0.71% to $3059.00, molybdenum price stood at $46250.00, cobalt price stood at $53380.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.